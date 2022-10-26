Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LNW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Light & Wonder Inc (Symbol: LNW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.64, changing hands as high as $55.19 per share. Light & Wonder Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNW's low point in its 52 week range is $40.10 per share, with $90.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.91.

