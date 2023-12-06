Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LNT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.83, changing hands as high as $52.07 per share. Alliant Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LNT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.1536 per share, with $57.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.10. The LNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
PACW Options Chain
SUM market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.