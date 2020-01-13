Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LM

In trading on Monday, shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (Symbol: LM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.41, changing hands as high as $36.62 per share. Legg Mason, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LM's low point in its 52 week range is $26.36 per share, with $40.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.53.

