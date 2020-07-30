Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LKQ

In trading on Thursday, shares of LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.15, changing hands as high as $29.54 per share. LKQ Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LKQ's low point in its 52 week range is $13.31 per share, with $36.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.45. The LKQ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

