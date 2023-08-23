Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LITE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.21, changing hands as high as $53.60 per share. Lumentum Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LITE's low point in its 52 week range is $42 per share, with $92.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.18.

