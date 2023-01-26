Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LIT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.99, changing hands as high as $71.28 per share. Lithium shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIT's low point in its 52 week range is $57.56 per share, with $82.1737 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.65.

