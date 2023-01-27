Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LI

In trading on Friday, shares of Li Auto Inc (Symbol: LI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.34, changing hands as high as $26.09 per share. Li Auto Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.519 per share, with $41.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.