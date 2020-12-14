Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LGND

In trading on Monday, shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.92, changing hands as high as $108.00 per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGND's low point in its 52 week range is $57.24 per share, with $127.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.67.

