Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LFG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Archaea Energy Inc (Symbol: LFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.63, changing hands as high as $19.48 per share. Archaea Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.59 per share, with $23.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.