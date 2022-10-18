Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LEGN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Legend Biotech Corp (Symbol: LEGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.78, changing hands as high as $46.59 per share. Legend Biotech Corp shares are currently trading up about 15.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEGN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.755 per share, with $57.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.98.

