Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LEG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.97, changing hands as high as $36.57 per share. Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.28 per share, with $41.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.48.

