Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LECO

In trading on Monday, shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $132.00, changing hands as high as $133.85 per share. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LECO's low point in its 52 week range is $118.17 per share, with $148.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.70.

