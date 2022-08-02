Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LEA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $154.30, changing hands as high as $155.70 per share. Lear Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEA's low point in its 52 week range is $118.38 per share, with $195.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.