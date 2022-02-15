Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LEA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $174.13, changing hands as high as $175.77 per share. Lear Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEA's low point in its 52 week range is $144.775 per share, with $204.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.28.

