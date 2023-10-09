Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LDOS

In trading on Monday, shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.54, changing hands as high as $94.90 per share. Leidos Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LDOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LDOS's low point in its 52 week range is $76.58 per share, with $110.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.16. The LDOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
