Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LDOS

In trading on Friday, shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.61, changing hands as high as $96.78 per share. Leidos Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LDOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LDOS's low point in its 52 week range is $81.07 per share, with $108.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.61. The LDOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

