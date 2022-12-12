Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LBRT

In trading on Monday, shares of Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.86, changing hands as high as $14.95 per share. Liberty Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.74 per share, with $20.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.