Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LBRDK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (Symbol: LBRDK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $165.83, changing hands as high as $168.97 per share. Liberty Broadband Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRDK's low point in its 52 week range is $141.22 per share, with $194.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.82.

