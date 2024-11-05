Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LANC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $188.49, changing hands as high as $189.32 per share. Lancaster Colony Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LANC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LANC's low point in its 52 week range is $161.54 per share, with $215.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.74.

