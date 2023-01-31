Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LAC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lithium Americas Corp (Symbol: LAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.67, changing hands as high as $24.98 per share. Lithium Americas Corp shares are currently trading up about 13.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.575 per share, with $40.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.86.

