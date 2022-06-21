Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KRYS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.33, changing hands as high as $63.00 per share. Krystal Biotech Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRYS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.8563 per share, with $102.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.05.

