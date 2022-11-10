Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KRE

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.62, changing hands as high as $65.08 per share. SPDR S&P Regional Banking shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRE's low point in its 52 week range is $56.09 per share, with $78.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.91.

