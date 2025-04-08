Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KNSL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $453.17, changing hands as high as $468.44 per share. Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNSL's low point in its 52 week range is $355.1249 per share, with $531.7899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $461.84.

