Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KMX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.76, changing hands as high as $72.80 per share. Carmax Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMX's low point in its 52 week range is $52.10 per share, with $106.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.36. The KMX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

