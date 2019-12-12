Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KMI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.24, changing hands as high as $20.46 per share. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.6201 per share, with $21.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.41.

