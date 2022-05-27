Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KLAC

In trading on Friday, shares of KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $364.83, changing hands as high as $366.65 per share. KLA Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLAC's low point in its 52 week range is $287.44 per share, with $457.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $366.93. The KLAC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

