Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KKR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.49, changing hands as high as $28.39 per share. KKR & CO Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KKR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.55 per share, with $34.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.07.

