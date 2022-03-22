Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KBWB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.84, changing hands as high as $68.46 per share. Invesco KBW Bank shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBWB's low point in its 52 week range is $58.99 per share, with $76.4683 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.07.

