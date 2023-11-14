Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KBE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.68, changing hands as high as $39.32 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBE's low point in its 52 week range is $30.85 per share, with $50.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.16.

