Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KAMN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.05, changing hands as high as $44.60 per share. Kaman Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAMN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.375 per share, with $68.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.11.

