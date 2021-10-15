Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KALU

In trading on Friday, shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.02, changing hands as high as $118.28 per share. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $57.1301 per share, with $141.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.97.

