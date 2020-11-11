Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - K

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.36, changing hands as high as $65.56 per share. Kellogg Co shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of K shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, K's low point in its 52 week range is $52.6616 per share, with $72.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.44. The K DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

