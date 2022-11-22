Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JWN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.72, changing hands as high as $22.87 per share. Nordstrom, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JWN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.14 per share, with $32.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.77.

