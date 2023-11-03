Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JOE

In trading on Friday, shares of St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.77, changing hands as high as $50.12 per share. St. Joe Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JOE's low point in its 52 week range is $33.83 per share, with $65.985 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.88.

