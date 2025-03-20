Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JMBS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (Symbol: JMBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.20, changing hands as high as $45.33 per share. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.40 per share, with $47.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.26.

