Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JKS

In trading on Monday, shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (Symbol: JKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.62, changing hands as high as $50.18 per share. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 14% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JKS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.39 per share, with $66.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.95.

