Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JKE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: JKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $199.94, changing hands as high as $204.78 per share. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JKE's low point in its 52 week range is $158 per share, with $236.1264 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $204.71.

