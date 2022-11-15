Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JJSF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $143.13, changing hands as high as $151.00 per share. J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JJSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JJSF's low point in its 52 week range is $117.45 per share, with $165.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.96.

