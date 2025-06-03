Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JHMM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: JHMM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.56, changing hands as high as $59.74 per share. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHMM's low point in its 52 week range is $49.2901 per share, with $65.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.68.

