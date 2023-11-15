Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JHMM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JHMM ETF (Symbol: JHMM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.20, changing hands as high as $48.53 per share. JHMM shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JHMM's low point in its 52 week range is $44.0701 per share, with $51.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.55.
