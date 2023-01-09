Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JHG

In trading on Monday, shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.75, changing hands as high as $25.97 per share. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.09 per share, with $44.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.