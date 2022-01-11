Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JD.com, Inc. (Symbol: JD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.86, changing hands as high as $76.32 per share. JD.com, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JD's low point in its 52 week range is $61.65 per share, with $108.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.