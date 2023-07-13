Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JCPB

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JCPB ETF (Symbol: JCPB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.58, changing hands as high as $46.65 per share. JCPB shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JCPB's low point in its 52 week range is $44.51 per share, with $49.3628 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.60.

