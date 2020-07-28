Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JBT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.09, changing hands as high as $95.00 per share. John Bean Technologies Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBT's low point in its 52 week range is $56.17 per share, with $123.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.11.

