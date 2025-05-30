Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JAAA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (Symbol: JAAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.71, changing hands as high as $50.73 per share. Janus Henderson AAA CLO shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JAAA's low point in its 52 week range is $49.69 per share, with $51.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.73.

