Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IYJ

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (Symbol: IYJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.07, changing hands as high as $102.24 per share. iShares U.S. Industrials shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYJ's low point in its 52 week range is $85.30 per share, with $115.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.17.

