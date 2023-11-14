Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IXUS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: IXUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.65, changing hands as high as $61.86 per share. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $57.01 per share, with $65.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.83.

