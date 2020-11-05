Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.51, changing hands as high as $65.85 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IX's low point in its 52 week range is $52.65 per share, with $89.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.83.

