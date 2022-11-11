Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWO

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $229.06, changing hands as high as $231.48 per share. iShares Russell 2000 Growth shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWO's low point in its 52 week range is $192.88 per share, with $324.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $230.92.

