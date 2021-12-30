Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $223.99, changing hands as high as $225.43 per share. iShares Russell 2000 shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWM's low point in its 52 week range is $190.94 per share, with $244.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $224.84.

